Dinner at 160 ft! This Bengaluru restaurant lets you dine mid-air

A restaurant in Bengaluru will not only offer you fine dining but will also fly you as high as 16 storeys for a bird's eye view. The restaurant, Fly Dining, will be suspended mid-air for you to enjoy one-of-its-kind experience. Fly Dining is a deck with a 22-seater table that is lifted 160 ft in the air by a crane for diners to enjoy the views of Nagavara Lake and the city's green cover.

Not only will the restaurant take you up in the air, it will also rotate so that everyone can enjoy the view.

While there are 22 seats on the table, you can go in a large group or book an individual seat as well. The diners are accompanied by a couple of staff members, including a chef, bartender and a photographer.

Menu

The menu at Fly Dining is however, set. On offer here is grilled chicken or sauteed vegetables with herb rice, croquettes and bruschetta. A fruit bowl and mocktail also are part of the menu. The mocktail session comprises a drink and snacks.

The mocktail session is for 30 minutes while the dinner can go on for an hour. The mocktail session is priced at Rs 3,999 per person, while the dinner will cost you Rs 6,999 per head.

The food is prepared beforehand and is only served mid-air.

Safety

While it is a novel concept, it isn't new. Back in 2008, it was hosted in Chandigarh by CCPL Hospitality. Additionally, it is currently available in more than 40 countries. The guests are required to wear seatbelts, while the members of the staff are also appropriately secured with safety harnesses. The entire planning from flying structures - guidelines for the calculation and execution, with all drawings, calculations and simulations has been tested by TUV Rheinland in Germany.

"From the seat belts to the type of crane used, has been scrutinized and carefully considered to ensure maximum safety for the clients and employees," the website mentions.

Before the dinner a supervisor briefs the diners with a safety video.

While age is not particularly a constraint, diners must be at least 135 cm or 4 ft 5 inches tall.

Emergencies

In case of emergencies, the set up can be brought down within minutes. There's also a safety area below.

However, it is suggested that you pay a visit to the washroom before embarking on this journey.

