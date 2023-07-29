‘This is heartbreaking’: Vijay Varma offers help to tomato seller whose heartbreaking interview is viral

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma has expressed his desire to help a tomato seller whose distressing interview has gone viral on social media. The seller, identified as Rameshwar, frequents Azadpur's wholesale vegetable market in Delhi daily to purchase tomatoes for resale across the city.

In the interview, he detailed the struggles he faces due to the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes, which have left him in a state of helplessness and made it exceedingly difficult for him to earn a living.

Tomato prices are currently fluctuating between Rs 100-200 per kilogram across different regions of India. This surge in prices has forced the common populace to abstain from purchasing this essential commodity, thereby creating significant problems for small-scale sellers like Rameshwar.

Vijay Varma, moved by Rameshwar's plight, took to social media to offer his assistance. He also extended his support to other small sellers facing similar hardships. "This is heartbreaking. Is there any way one can help him and those who’ve lost livelihood like him? Pls batao," he wrote on Twitter.

This is heartbreaking. Is there any way one can help him and those who’ve lost livelihood like him? Pls batao https://t.co/Fq7rmIhjTV — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) July 28, 2023

The actor's empathetic gesture has sparked a conversation about the deeper issues that plague the country's agricultural sector. While many lauded Varma's initiative, others pointed out that the problem is systemic and requires a comprehensive solution.

Vijay Sir as much as we all want to help him and feel good momentarily, it is a part of larger problem of inflation and wealth inequality in the country. There are millions with the same story. The question is how do we systemically rise all? — Vandit Jain (@TheOneDit) July 29, 2023

There are hundreds such people who are facing this situation. All I can suggest is, buy from local vendors, try not bargain much, they don’t make a huge margin anyways. — Ashish Ramesh 🇮🇳 (@PandeyAshishh) July 29, 2023

In the crowd of reel hero's, at least we have one real hero, who really cares.



After demonetization, covid many people are facing same issues, here crony capitalism is the main and only villain. poorer's are becoming more poor day by day — Swati 😍 Dixit ಸ್ವಾತಿ (@vibewidyou) July 28, 2023

