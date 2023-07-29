 'You find a girl': Sonia Gandhi responds after woman farmer asks Rahul Gandhi to get married

A unique interaction took place on Saturday between Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president, and a group of women farmers from Haryana. The women, who were invited to a luncheon at Sonia Gandhi's residence, expressed their concern about Rahul Gandhi's marital status. "Get Rahul married," one woman suggested, to which Sonia Gandhi humorously responded, "You find a girl for him."

Rahul Gandhi took to his X (previously Twitter) handle to share a video of the lighthearted conversation. "A day to remember for Maa, Priyanka and me with some very special guests!Delhi darshan of Sonipat's farmer sisters, dinner with them at home, and lots of fun things to do.Got priceless gifts together - desi ghee, sweet lassi, homemade pickles and lots of love," Rahul Gandhi said in his Twitter post.

This exchange occurred during a luncheon hosted by Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence. The event was part of a promise made by Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to the fields in Haryana's Sonipat district. He had interacted with the farmers and promised to invite them to Delhi.

The women farmers' request for Rahul Gandhi's marriage was met with a light-hearted response from both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi, who was also present at the luncheon, responded to the suggestion by saying, "It will happen."

The meeting was not just about serious discussions. It was filled with laughter, shared meals, and even dancing. A video of Sonia Gandhi dancing with the women farmers went viral on social media, showing a different side of the political leader.

The video depicts a group of women farmers on their way to Delhi, with one of them saying, "Chalo Dilli, chalo." During the conversation, the women complained to the Gandhis about inflation, high prices for medicines, fertilisers, power, and GST.

A part of the video shows Rahul Gandhi saying, "A woman is not less than anybody. Society suppresses women. A woman should express herself freely. Without fear!"

Additional visuals reveal Priyanka Gandhi recalling childhood recollections of being chastised for Rahul Gandhi's misbehaviour.

"He looks sweet, right? He is the naughtiest. And I would get scolded," Priyanka can be heard saying in the video. Priyanka Gandhi concludes the video by dancing with the farmers.

Recently, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, who attended the Opposition's unity meet in Patna, asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to trim his beard and get married.

"Rahul Gandhi did a good job with his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He should listen to us and get married now. Your mother always complains to us," Yadav said. To which, Rahul Gandhi replied, " If you are saying then I will follow.”

Even Rahul Gandhi, while talking to food and travel platform Curly Tales on YouTube, said he'll get married when the right girl comes along.

He further revealed that he has nothing against marriage. "Part of the problem is my parents had a really lovely marriage and they were completely in love with each other, so my bar is very high," he said, referring to his parents, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi.

