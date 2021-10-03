This is what Amazon's Jeff Bezos said about Netflix's hit series Squid Game

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos took to Twitter on Sunday morning to praise Netflix CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos on their internationalisation strategy.

Sharing a news article Bezos lauded the streaming giant's team for enabling the free flow of content and stories across state lines, borders and oceans.

He hailed Netflix for "making it work", the latest case in point being the popular Korean-language drama 'Squid Game' which is a viral hit driving the streaming platform's stock to new highs.

Taking to Twitter, Bezos posted, "@ReedHastings and Ted Sarandos and the team at @Netflix get it right so often. Their internationalization strategy isn't easy, and they're making it work. Impressive and inspiring. (And I can't wait to watch the show.)."

Squid Game is Netflix's newest South Korean survival drama television series. It was released worldwide on September 17, 2021, and within a week was one of Netflix's most watched programmes in several regional markets.

Squid Game's rapid rise, ranking number 1 in the US just four days after its premiere, has been faster than any other non-English series. The show is now expected to be seen by more than 82 million subscribers worldwide in its first 28 days.

Squid Game is a survival thriller set in modern-day Seoul, where destitute people are lured into playing simple children's games to win money or die trying.

While the genre of the show isn't new, its striking visuals, relatable characters and disturbing study of human nature have spoken to audiences all around the world. This hyper-violent dystopian thriller is a nine-part series that has been compared to be a cross between Hunger Games, Black Mirror and the Oscar-winning movie Parasite.

The show has become number one on Netflix's popularity charts in 90 countries, including the US. Sarandos said this week that it might soon dethrone Bridgerton and The Witcher as the streaming platform's most sampled original series launch ever.