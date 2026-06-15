Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
This mistake on any Indian Railways station can lead to a heavy fine. Here's the hidden factor

This mistake on any Indian Railways station can lead to a heavy fine. Here's the hidden factor

Many railway passengers believe that buying a platform ticket allows them to stay at a railway station for as long as they want. However, Indian Railways has specific rules regarding platform tickets, and violating them can lead to a heavy fine

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 15, 2026 7:23 PM IST
This mistake on any Indian Railways station can lead to a heavy fine. Here's the hidden factorPassenger was fined ₹500 despite having purchased a platform ticket (AI Generated )

A routine inspection at a railway station recently ended in a ₹500 fine for a passenger who thought a valid platform ticket was enough to clear his stay. Despite having purchased a ticket, the traveler had remained on the platform beyond its permitted validity period. Railway officials intercepted the passenger, flagged the expired ticket, and issued the penalty in strict accordance with railway rules. 

Advertisement

The incident highlights a widespread misconception: many travelers believe a platform ticket grants indefinite access to the station. 

The 2-hour rule 

According to Indian Railways regulations, a platform ticket is valid for exactly two hours from the time of purchase. Its sole purpose is to allow people to accompany departing passengers or receive arriving ones. Once that two-hour window closes, anyone remaining on the platform is considered to be there illegally, making them liable for a penalty. 

DON'T MISS: SpaceX listing: This former welder became a millionaire overnight, here's how much he made

Indian Railways maintains that the restriction is necessary to control crowding and enhance station security. Because platforms are designed primarily to accommodate ticketed travelers, unrestricted visitor access frequently leads to severe congestion and operational hurdles. 

Advertisement

Delays and Dilemmas 

The enforcement has triggered concern among travelers, particularly regarding train delays. When trains run late, people waiting for friends or family often end up stranded on the platform far longer than anticipated, causing their tickets to expire through no fault of their own. Even in these scenarios, officials state that visitors are expected to comply with the rules or face penalties. 

ALSO READ: RTI activism a new business! Supreme Court questions raises questions over activist's role

Railway authorities advise all visitors to carefully check the purchase time on their platform tickets and exit the premises before the allotted time lapses to avoid fines and unnecessary inconvenience. 

Social media sparks debate 

After the incident went viral on social media, it sparked a sharp division of opinion online. Some users argued that Indian Railways should proactively print or clearly communicate the validity period at the time of purchase. Others countered that the onus is on the public, arguing that travelers should make it their business to know and follow standard railway regulations.

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 7:23 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today