'Threatening to blow up the..': Taj Mahal receives bomb threat, police investigate email warning

The Taj Mahal in Agra was targeted by a bomb threat on Tuesday, which was later confirmed to be a hoax. According to the police, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism regional office received an email warning of a potential explosion at the iconic monument.

"An email was received by Uttar Pradesh Tourism office threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal," said ACP Sayed Areeb Ahmad.

Uttar Pradesh | Taj Mahal in Agra received a bomb threat via email today



ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed says, "Tourism department received the email. Based on that, a case is being registered at Tajganj police station. Further investigation is being done..."



(Pics: ACP Taj… pic.twitter.com/1lw3E34dOM — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

“The email was immediately forwarded to Agra Police and ASI, Agra circle for action. Based on that, a case is being registered at Tajganj police station. Further investigation is being done…” he added.

The bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and other teams were called in, but they found nothing suspicious, he told PTI.