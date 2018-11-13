Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Collections: From highest first day earner to a 'gargantuan disaster'

Thugs Of Hindostan, the big Diwali release, has turned out to be one of the biggest disappointments of this year. The film which earned Rs 52.25 crore on its opening day, hardly managed to make Rs 6 crore on Monday and was dubbed as 'gargantuan disaster' by trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

#ThugsOfHindostan MONDAY- Done & Dusted. Monday Collection will come in range of 5-6 cr nett. Lifetime would wrap under 135-140 cr nett. GARGANTUAN DISASTER - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 12, 2018

With collections massively declining, there is no doubt that the movie is getting a negative response from the audience in theatres. The heavy-VFX period drama had created a lot of buzz during pre-release promotions. The film earned more than Rs 50 crore on the first day making it the biggest ever Bollywood release of all time, breaking the record of Shahrukh Khan's Happy New Year.

However, with the negative reviews, the film went downhill from second day onwards. The movie earned Rs 29.25 crore on its 2nd day (Friday)and Rs 23.50 on its 3rd day (Saturday).

#ThugsOfHindostan HINDI: Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr, Sun 17.25 cr, Mon 5.50 cr. Total: 124.50 cr TAMIL + TELUGU: Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 50 lakhs. Total: 4.50 cr Total: 129 cr [5000 screens] India biz.#TOH - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2018

On the 4th day (Sunday), the film collected Rs 18 crore and on the 5th day (Monday), the movie's earnings dropped to Rs 6 crore at the box office.

#ThugsOfHindostan CRASHES on Mon... Witnesses a drastic fall... In fact, expect a free-fall on weekdays... Metros / plexes are down to shockingly low levels, while mass belt / single screens are falling rapidly... #TOH is, without doubt, the BIGGEST SHOCKER of 2018... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2018

Kadel in another tweet said, "shows are getting cancelled Left, Right & Center across India because of no audience. Feeling really sad for single screen Exhibitors who have bought this film in extremely high Money Guarantee clause, many would close down. DARK DIWALI for exhibitors."

Going by the current trend, the lifetime collections of TOH, produced at a budget of nearly Rs 300 crore, may fall to Rs 150 crore. Yash Raj Films produced the film, with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

