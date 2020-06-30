Tik Tok stops working in India after govt ban on Chinese apps

A day after the government banned 59 Chinese apps, Tik Tok has stopped working in India. The users can no longer access the app even on the website. Searching for the app, which has over 200 millions users in India, now shows error messages such as "network error" and "no internet connection" on almost all cellular and broadband networks in the country.

"Dear Users, On June 29, 2020 the Govt. of India decided to block 59 apps, including TikTok. We are in the process of complying with the Government of India's directive and also working with the government to better understand the issue and explore a course of action. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users in India remains our utmost priority. TikTok India Team," the message reads.

Earlier in the day TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi issued a statement saying that the app complies with all data and security requirements. "The government of India has issued an interim order for the blocking of 59 apps, including TikTok and we are in the process of complying with it. We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications," Nikhil Gandhi said.

"TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and have not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government. Further, if we are requested to in the future, we could not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity", Gandhi added.

On Monday evening, the government announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps.

