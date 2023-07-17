Tirupati: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, wife Sudha Murty donate golden conch, tortoise idol to Lord Balaji

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty, known for their philanthropic endeavours, have recently made a significant donation to the Lord Balaji temple. The couple on July 16 donated a golden conch and a golden tortoise idol, both used for the ablution of idols.

The recent donation by the Murthys is not their first act of generosity towards the Lord Balaji temple. Sudha Murthy, a former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board member and former Infosys Foundation chairperson, had previously donated a golden abhisheka shankam (ritual utensil) to the temple.

The couple handed over the donations to TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on Sunday. The gold donations are said to be around two kilograms.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy garu & his wife Sudha Murthy garu (former TTD Board Member) donate Golden Abhishekha Shankam to Sri Varu Temple at Tirumala. They handed over to TTD EO Dharma Reddy garu. @TTDevasthanams @yvsubbareddymp @Infosys @Infosys_nmurthy @AndhraPradeshCM… pic.twitter.com/xM5lfm7f77 — S. Rajiv Krishna (@RajivKrishnaS) July 17, 2023

Narayana Murthy recently revealed that he is deeply inspired by Bhagavad Gita. The billionaire also spoke about his favorite character from the Indian epic, Mahabharata.

Watch: IIT graduate gets caught for sending AI-written cover letter, people react as tweet goes viral

Watch: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif’s first look out from Merry Christmas; Know about release date, cast, plot; avoids clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, up against Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha at Box Office

While speaking at an event, Murthy said, “The character that has inspired me the most from Mahabharata is Karna, and that is because of his generosity. That is the way I grew up.”

He further revealed how he has tried to emulate the Mahabharata character in his life. He noted that he has been generous in distributing the wealth that accumulated from Infosys with his colleagues and other company members.

“I was fair to the extent possible; I enjoyed the company of people who thought that Infosys was their company. I enjoyed the company of people who showed more enthusiasm than me in many ways. I knew that in order to do that, I cannot say that I will keep the major percentage,” said Murthy.

IT major Infosys will declare its first quarter results on July 20.

Meanwhile, according to a PTI report, Sri Venkateswara Alayala Nirmanam Trust (SRIVANI Trust), a TTD initiative, has fetched Rs 880 crore from devotees who donated at least Rs 10,000 in the past five years.

Watch: Tovino Thomas as Superman, Deepika Padukone as Wonder Woman as AI images show superheroes during 2018 Kerala floods, another AI artist reimagines superheroes in Delhi rains

Watch: Dhoni’s car and bike collection seen in video by Venkatesh Prasad; Check out vintage cars owned by CSK skipper

Watch: Is YouTuber Dhruv Rathee going to make a wild card entry on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2? Know about other contestants, row over Salman Khan smoking on live TV

Watch: Reliance Industries share price hits 52-week high, stock may rally 3-5% after Jio Financial Services is formed; should you buy RIL shares before the record date? See what analysts say

Watch: Adani Enterprises AGM: Gautam Adani outlines Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, NDTV other group firms' business plans; hits at Hindenburg report, says 'confident of our governance'

Watch: Income Tax raids YouTuber Taslim’s house in UP; Know all about his earnings and recent raids on other YouTubers in Kerala including Pearle Maaney, Sujith Bhakthan

Watch: Reliance Industries (RIL), State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank - Most profitable large-cap firms in FY23, PFC, Canara Bank among profitable mid-cap firms, BFSI sector witnesses massive growth: The Point

Watch: AI images of South actors Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Kamal Haasan, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan as Vikings characters

Also Read: ‘Too many sold a false dream’: UK PM Rishi Sunak cracks down on ‘rip-off degrees’