Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat train halted after ‘ticketless’ man smokes cigarette

The Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express was on Wednesday halted following a false alarm that was triggered on the train after a passenger lit a cigarette inside the toilet of the C 13 coach.

According to report by PTI, Railway officials later found that a ‘ticket-less’ passenger threw a cigarette and some plastic materials in the toilet which caught fire. No injuries were reported after the incident.

Following the false fire alarm in the train’s coach, several passengers panicked as the fire extinguisher started emitting powder-like smoke to douse the flame. The passengers then informed the train’s guard through an emergency phone connection inside the vehicle.

The loco pilot also observed the smoke while the train was passing through Nellore district. The railway staff later found that the smoke was coming from one of the toilets of C 13 coach.

The train no. 20702 stopped near the Manubolu village of Andhra Pradesh after the emergency sirens were triggered subsequently.

Interpreting the false alarm as a fire emergency, railway police rushed to the particular coach with a fire extinguisher. They smashed the restroom window to rescue the passenger who was smoking, wrongly believing it to be a blaze.

"An unauthorised passenger boarded the train from Tirupati and locked himself in the toilet of C-13 coach. The passenger smoked inside the toilet which resulted in automatic activation of aerosol fire extinguisher present inside the toilet," an official from South Central Railway (SCR) Zone's Vijayawada Division said in a press release.

VIDEO | An unauthorised passenger's smoking activity inside a toilet on Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express triggered a false fire alarm on Wednesday evening, a railway official said. The incident happened in coach C 13 on Train No. 20702 after passing Gudur. Following the… pic.twitter.com/ORMdlVG5ya — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2023

Recently, the Vande Bharat trains have experienced a series of disruptive events involving both passengers and external individuals.

In continuation of recent incidents involving stone-pelting, the Vande Bharat Express train traveling from Gorakhpur to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki area was targeted by unidentified individuals who threw stones at the train.

The railway authorities have assured of stringent action against people who try to cause damage to the newly introduced trains.

