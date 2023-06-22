Titanic sub OceanGate's Titan: All about the expedition, eligibility, itinerary, safety rules, price

The OceanGate expedition to the Titanic wreckage is an eight-day trip to the ruins of the famous ocean liner that sank in 1912. The expedition starts from the Atlantic coast of Canada to reach the Titanic wreck that is 380 miles offshore and 3,800 metres below the surface. According to OceanGate, every trip they take to the wreckage has a scientific objective.

The expedition costs $250,000 per person, which includes one submersible dive, private accommodations, training, expedition gear, and all meals on board. However, airfare and travel, hotels and meals before departure and travel or personal insurance are not included in the pricing.

The five-person submersible Titan’s roster usually includes a pilot, three mission specialists aka the participants, and a content expert.

THE TITANIC EXPERIENCE ITINERARY

Day 1 of the expedition begins from Canada’s St John’s, Newfoundland. The participants meet the expedition crew and board the vessel that will take them to the RMS Titanic. The travellers are made to familiarise themselves with the vessel before the 400-nautical-mile journey begins.

Day 2 includes further familiarisation and understanding of the safety protocols and dive day logistics. The science team and content experts also help the participants prepare for what they may discover during the dive.

Day 3-7 is all about diving into the deep sea. Following final dive checks, the participants climb into the Titan, the five-person submersible. It is the same submersible that has gone missing, along with its five participants, including pilot and founder of OceanGate, Stockton Rush.

According to OceanGate, as the submersible goes deeper, one can see alien-like lifeforms. The descent takes 2 hours. The participants can take part in various jobs including taking notes for the science team or even watch a movie. Once they reach the RMS Titanic, the content expert takes the participants onboard to point out key features, following which they explore the wreck and debris field, before starting their ascent. Once on deck, they can share their experiences. The stream back to St John’s starts on Day 7.

Day 8 is the day of disembarking. Less than 300 people in the history have dived to the Titanic shipwreck.

TITANIC EXPERIENCE: ELIGIBILITY, EXPERIENCE

While the Titan takes the participants to the treacherous depths of the sea, OceanGate does not require any previous experience of the participants. They train the participants on everything the dive requires. They do expect a certain level of physical prowess, including ability to board small boats in active seas, sit for extended periods of time, etc.

However, to participate in the expedition one has to be at least 18 years of age when the mission begins, and have a valid passport and permission to enter Canada. OceanGate says that 17-year-olds are allowed to accompany as non-divers.

The expedition also requires participants to be able to demonstrate basic strength, balance and flexibility, be able to be comfortable in dynamic environments, be able to board small boats in rough seas, and be able to live in a vessel for a week.

During the expedition, participants will not only be travellers but will also engage in roles for sonar operation, photography and videography, submersible service, observation and documentation, dive image review, sonar analysis and dive planning.

The mission specialists are also recommended to restrict their diet before and during the dive.

