Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Total cases, deaths, cured patients, helpline & more

The total number of confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu on Friday stands at 834 including 21 foreign nationals, the data by the Ministry of Health data shows. The number of cured or discharged or migrated patients is 21, while 8 patients have lost their lives so far, the data also showed. There are 5,709 cases of coronavirus positive people all across the country, according to government data. Of the total,503 have been cured and 199 dead so far.

The Ministry of Health has released a list of all COVID-19 helpline numbers of various states. The people in Tamil Nadu can reach out to the helpline numbers provided below any queries or support related to coronavirus:Central Helpline Number: Toll-free: 1075+91-11-23978043Tamil Nadu Helpline Number: 044-29510500Email: ncov2019@gmail.com.

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that lifting of lockdown which ends on April 14 looks unlikely. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown which was announced by the government on March 24 in view of rising coronavirus pandemic. Narendra Modi hinted at possible lockdown extension in an all-party meeting today via video conference in which he discussed the current situation. Narendra Modi has already interacted with the chief ministers of various states to discuss the rising spread of COVID-19. Another meeting is scheduled for the coming Saturday.

