Tom Cruise returns to the silver screen, reprising his iconic role as Ethan Hunt in the highly anticipated film, 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.' This latest installment in the action-packed franchise has exceeded even the epitome of the spy genre, the renowned "James Bond movies," as praised by Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie, 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' faced its fair share of delays, intensifying the anticipation among fans. Finally, the film made its explosive debut on Wednesday, captivating audiences with its thrilling storyline and breathtaking action sequences.

The film quickly became a hot topic on social media, generating a storm of praise and excitement from fans worldwide. Among the admirers was Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm, who took to Twitter to applaud the movie. Sharma declared, "Tom Cruise outdoes the James Bond movies in the Mission: Impossible franchise. This one is in a league of its own!"

James Bond movies are outdone by @TomCruise in Mission: Impossible franchise. This one is an orbit above ! https://t.co/0IY5tCg8c7 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) July 9, 2023

Contrary to the fate of many franchises that gradually lose their charm with each subsequent sequel, 'Mission: Impossible' continues to hold its ground. The latest installment, 'Dead Reckoning,' was crafted on an eye-watering budget of $290 million, allowing for adrenaline-pumping action sequences and awe-inspiring set pieces that push the boundaries of cinematic excellence.

According to Deadline, 'Dead Reckoning' has achieved the highest critical acclaim of any 'Mission: Impossible' film, boasting an impressive 98 per cent certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is projected to earn $90 million domestically over its five-day opening period and is expected to exceed $250 million in global box office earnings.

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' promises audiences heart-pounding action as Hunt embarks on another high-stakes mission. Alongside his trusted team, Hunt finds himself entangled in a struggle against authority while facing complex moral and ethical dilemmas. Read our full review here.

Fans eagerly await the continuation of the franchise, as 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' will be followed by 'Part Two,' slated for release in June 2024.

