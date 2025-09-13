'Too close to home': Viral post sparks debate on NRI safety abroad vs India after US motel killing

A recent tragedy in the United States — the killing of an Indian-origin man at a motel — has sent shockwaves through diaspora communities and sparked a deeply personal conversation online. In a Reddit discussion titled “A Tragedy That Hit Too Close To Home,” a user captured what many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are now grappling with: the fragile line between the dream of living abroad and the stark risks it entails.

Advertisement

“Reading the news felt unsettling,” the post read. “It could have been someone I know. It could have been any one of us.”

The reflection goes beyond grief, drawing attention to the hidden struggles of immigrants, especially those working in motels, gas stations, and other long-hour, customer-facing jobs. While glossy social media posts showcase dollar salaries and city skylines, the reality, as the Redditor pointed out, is often nights spent alone, constant exposure to strangers, and risks that many families in India do not fully comprehend.

The post highlighted three sobering truths:

Safety isn’t automatic: Living in the US doesn’t necessarily guarantee a safer life; in fact, certain jobs taken up by NRIs can be far riskier than those they left behind in India.

Community is everything: For immigrants, building a support system abroad is vital — not just for companionship, but as a safety net in times of crisis.

Families back home see only part of the picture: While parents may believe their children are “settled,” they often remain unaware of the uncertainty, stress, and dangers tied to immigrant work.

The writer concluded with a reminder that resonates with many across the diaspora: “Moving abroad is never just about the paycheck or the passport. It’s about what you give up, what risks you take on, and how prepared you are to handle the unseen side of immigrant life. For me, this story is more than a headline. It’s a wake-up call.”

Advertisement

The killing has reignited conversations on the vulnerability of immigrant workers in the US, with many Redditors echoing similar concerns — urging families, policymakers, and community groups to recognize the human cost behind the so-called “American Dream.”

The post also caught the attention of many netizens, who shared their own perspectives on the issue.

“There are a lot of untreated mental health issues in the US. I know on Reddit people would like to glorify the US and shit on India. You look at school shootings, mall shootings, road rage and think statistically it will never happen to you, but it is a risk. Most people never drive into low-income or downtown areas, spend all their time in a bubble in a suburb and think everything is great. If you have good income and live in suburbs, the US is a great place to be. If you are middle class or struggling, you are better off in India than the US,” wrote one user.

Advertisement

Another countered: “Really? In India, you hit a MLA’s car or their son/daughter’s car in an accident, or simply end up on the wrong end — you’ll likely be dead faster. Things are more dangerous in India, bud! I think you’ve never lived outside to even know anything beyond the headlines.”