‘Transformational. Let’s do this': Anand Mahindra wants THIS in every city

Anand Mahindra is known for sharing innovative and thoughtful videos on Twitter. In his latest post, he shared a video which portrayed how a space underneath a bridge was used for playing sports such as cricket, basketball, etc.



“Transformational. Let’s do this. In every city,” Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Transformational. Let’s do this. In every city. pic.twitter.com/4GJtKoNpfr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 28, 2023



Content creator Dhananjay first posted the video on Twitter. Shot in Mumbai, the visuals in the video showed people playing cricket on one side and basketball on the other side.



Dhananjay, who was describing the place, showed how it is totally covered with a net, which can prevent the ball from going out of the facility. He explained in the video that it is completely safe for children to come and access the arena.



While sharing the video, Mahindra Group Chairman urged that most cities should have similar facilities in place.



The post garnered huge likes and comments. While many Twitter users termed it as a brilliant idea, others were not sure if the same can be implemented in each and every city.

“Always providing us with awesome stuff,” a user wrote. “Good initiative. In today’s digital world where being sedentary is deep rooted in everyone’s life, such steps can prove to be absolutely wonderful for incorporating physical activity in an easily accessible way,” another one commented.



“Not a good idea. Over bridges means the area is prone to high traffic. And a playground means children of all age groups, swarming there to get their fair share of opportunity to play. Crossing the busy traffic amidst plying vehicles is highly risky and would mean inviting mishaps,” a third user wrote.



“Awesome, where is this ?? Sadly, Delhi doesn’t have bridges like this!!,” a fourth user wrote.



“Urban space management is not just science, it is an art. With community participation, urban development becomes simplified,” a user commented.

