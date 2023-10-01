Trevor Noah lights up Mumbai with hilarious performance; bounces back from Bengaluru setback

Trevor Noah, the world-renowned comedian and former host of "The Daily Show," recently concluded a sensational performance in Mumbai at the NSCI Dome on September 30. This event proved to be a massive success and a welcome relief following a significant technical mishap in Bengaluru, which forced the cancellation of Noah's show there.

The Mumbai show, however, more than compensated for the disappointment experienced in Bengaluru. Trevor Noah, celebrated for his sharp wit and penetrating humour, had the audience in stitches with his performance, crafting an unforgettable evening for comedy enthusiasts in the city.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his gratitude and excitement, Trevor Noah penned, "Mumbai! Thank you for such an incredible first night! The energy inside the NSCI Dome was next level!! Excited we get to do it all over again tomorrow night!" His heartfelt appreciation mirrored the tremendous success of the show.

Mumbai! Thank you for such an incredible first night! The energy inside the NSCI Dome was next level!! Excited we get to do it all over again tomorrow night! 🙌🏾🇮🇳 #OffTheRecordWorldTour 📸: @mattynoir pic.twitter.com/z5xE6cloZb — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 30, 2023

While the Bengaluru performance was plagued by technical glitches, leaving fans disheartened, and the Delhi show received a lukewarm response, the Mumbai show marked Trevor Noah's triumphant return, reaffirming his status as a beloved global comedian. Excitement is running high as he prepares for another performance at the same venue, promising yet another night of laughter and entertainment for his Mumbai fans.

Also Read

'Blot on Bangalore's tech image': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, netizens react as Trevor Noah cancels shows

'If it takes a crisis to fix a city, then Bengaluru needs a massive recession': Capital Mind's Deepak Shenoy