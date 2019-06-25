TUEE Result 2019: Tezpur University likely to declare entrance results today; here's how to check scores

Tezpur University is likely to declare Tezpur University entrance exam (TUEE) results today on its official website. The TUEE is conducted to select candidates for admission to the autumn semester of BTech, MTech, MSc, MBBS and various PhD and non-PhD courses. Tezpur University offers several under graduate degree/diploma/certificate programs, post-graduate degree/diploma programs, and Doctor of Philosophy degree in various disciplines. Admissions to most of these programs is done through entrance examinations conducted across various exam centres in the country. Application process for this academic session was online while the exam was conducted in offline mode.

As per the official notification issued by the varsity, "If there is a tie, the ratio of positive marks to negative marks will be considered. Candidate having higher absolute value of the ratio will be given priority".

According to the official notice, the results of all programmes will be released today except for the PhD programme. The counselling process will be held from July 22 to July 25. However, classes for the autumn semester will begin from July 26, 2019. Meanwhile, the mid-term examinations will be held between September-October.

It may be noted that the university will declare the spring semester examination results on June 28.

Here's how to check TUEE Result 2019, once it is announced:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the varsity.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, 'TUEE Result 2019'.

Step-3: Enter your details, as asked.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: TUEE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

