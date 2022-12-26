Tunisha Sharma death case: Matter of ‘love jihad’, such cases increasing day by day, says Maharashtra minister 

Maharashtra minister of Medical Education Girish Mahajan called TV actress Tunisha Sharma’s death a case of ‘love jihad’ and said that a probe into the matter is underway. He added that such cases are increasing day by day. Mahajan further noted that the Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government is mulling a strict law against ‘love jihad’.

Mahajan told the news agency ANI, “It is a matter of ‘love jihad’ and police are investigating the case. We are seeing that such cases are increasing day by day and we are mulling to bring a strict law against it.” He, however, is not the only one to claim a love jihad angle in the case.

TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | It is a matter of 'love jihad' and police are investigating the case. We are seeing that such cases are increasing day by day and we are mulling to bring a strict law against it: Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan, in Nashik pic.twitter.com/vhzPeuEeMX — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that there will be a proper investigation and Tunisha Sharma’s family will get justice. He added the case will also be investigated from a love jihad angle.

Kadam noted, “The family of Tunisha Sharma will get justice. We will find out if the case is linked to love jihad or not and if it’s linked, then the conspirators and organisations behind it will be exposed.”

Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul on December 24. A police official stated that Sharma went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken, she was found hanging inside.

After this, her co-actor Sheezan Mohammad Khan was arrested under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR copy accessed by India Today reveals that the deceased and Sheezan were in a relationship and had broken up 15 days before the incident, leaving the actress in stress.

Sharma was also seen in movies like Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif-starrer Baar Baar Dekho, Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani 2 and Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif-starrer Fitoor. She was also a part of TV shows like Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhanallah, and Gayab.

Also read: Tunisha Sharma had breakup with Sheezan Khan 15 days ago: Police

Also read: Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan sent to 4-day police custody