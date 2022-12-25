Tunisha Sharma had breakup with Sheezan Khan 15 days ago: Police

A day after television actor Tunisha Sharma (21) allegedly committed suicide, her co-star and accused Sheezan Khan was arrested from Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday. Khan, accused of abetting Sharma's suicide, has been sent to four-day police custody.

After securing the custody, Mumbai Police ACP Chandrakant Jadhav said Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan had a love affair. "They had a breakup 15 days ago after which Tunisha committed suicide on the sets of her show," Jadhav said.

The ACP said Tunisha's mother filed a complaint and accused Sheezan was arrested and produced in court where he was sent to 4-day judicial custody.

Post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death of Tunisha as a hanging, he added.

Sharma was found dead on the set of a serial in the Vasai area on Saturday. A police official said that Sharma went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside.

Today, Jadhav said the accused Sheezan's and the deceased's phones have been seized. He ruled out the angle of any other affair, blackmailing or 'Love Jihad'.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Mumbai Police registered a case against Sheezan Khan under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide).

Sharma had acted in TV shows and films like 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap', 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

Sheezan Khan's advocate said Khan the police don't have any evidence as yet and allegations are put against him.