Tunnel tragedy strikes Uttarkashi: Collapse entraps dozens of workers, emergency rescue operation underway

A section of the tunnel currently under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, trapping approximately 40 workers inside, according to officials.

The incident occurred at around 4 am, resulting in the collapse of a 150-metre-long segment of the four-and-a-half-kilometer-long tunnel. Upon receiving information about the incident, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi promptly arrived at the scene and initiated a relief and rescue operation, as stated by Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dunda, Brajesh Tiwari.

Various rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, fire brigade, and personnel from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) – the organisation overseeing the tunnel construction – are currently on-site, working to rescue the trapped labourers.

The tunnel is a crucial component of the Char Dham all-weather road project, and its completion is expected to reduce the travel distance between Uttarkashi and Yamunotri by 26 km.