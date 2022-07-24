Turf Association hopes GoM to make positive recommendation on GST on horse racing

The Turf Authorities of India on Saturday hoped that a group of ministers examining issues related to levying GST on horse racing will make a positive recommendation to the GST Council.

The GST Council, the highest decision making body for the levy of tax on goods and services, had deferred imposing 28 per cent tax on bets placed on horse racing. A Group of Ministers (GoM) of states was tasked to re-examine the levy considering all aspects.

The GoM, comprising Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma, Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Goa transport and industries minister Mauvin Godinho, and other concerned officials visited the Bangalore Turf Club Ltd on Saturday to get a first hand information and understand the running of horse races and functioning of the race club with specific reference to totalizator operations, the association said in a statement.

"The meeting was fruitful involving a meaningful discussion on all aspects of racing with particular reference to functioning of the totalizator. This we hope will lead to a positive representation by the Members of the GOM to the Hon'ble Members of the GST Council regarding the impact of GST on horse racing," it said.

Licensed horse racing clubs have been in existence for over 200 years in India and the tax imposed on betting has been on the commission made by the race courses and not on the value of bets.

The proposal to tax bets is being considered against the centuries old norm as well as international protocol. If the proposed GST on value of bets is imposed, it would have a direct bearing on horse racing and equestrian breeding.

"Further, a positive impact will in turn help the livelihood of over 3.50 lakh families across the country, agricultural and other related sectors," the association added.