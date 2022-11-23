'Twitter before and after': Zomato's meme game takes a hilarious dig at Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk has been facing a storm of criticism for the recent developments he has made since the Twitter takeover. From confusion over the blue verification badge, to the massive layoffs, all these dramatic developments have given social media users enough material to take a dig at the new Twitter boss.

Food delivery company, Zomato, too jumped in. The Deepinder Goyal-led company posted a meme describing what the current situation at Twitter looks like.

Zomato on November 22 shared two photos of spaghetti, with text inserted on each of them that read: 'Twitter before Elon Musk', and 'Twitter after Elon Musk.' The first picture is of uncooked spaghetti, which is referred to the Twitter situation before Elon Musk took over. The second picture shows cooked spaghetti, with entangled strings, just like the mess that is now unfolding ever since Musk's takeover.

The post captioned "Namaste'', and contained a a folded hands emoji, showing another subtle dig at Musk's recent tweet, wherein he requested all critical of his his handling of the Twitter situation to stay on other platforms. "Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms - please, I'm begging u," he wrote. He had concluded by tweeting 'namaste'.

The post has so far received more than 1300 likes and over 80 retweets. The tweet continues to go viral, with social media users posting funny replies, some even expressed concerns about the current Twitter situation. Adding more to the meme game, one user wrote, "When I was kid" and "when I was grown up".

Another user posted a comment comparing khichdi to the Twitter situation, and captioned it, "Simple khichri vs Twitter khichri.''

A third user said, "good one Zomato,'' while others posted laugh emojis in response to the tweet. The fourth joked, "Elon musk planning to buy Zomato after this tweet.' Another had a smart reply to the meme. He wrote, "Zomato, you mean, Elon musk added more flavours and colours to something that was raw, bland and uncooked?"

A user even called the present Twitter situation worse than the cake baked at home. "The condition of Twitter after Elon Musk in worse than the condition of the first cake baked by us," the tweet read.



Also read: After firing around 5000 employees, Twitter boss Elon Musk plans to hire engineers from India

Also read: After Meta, Twitter, Google, Amazon, HP decides to cut up to 6000 jobs