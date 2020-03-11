scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Uber to temporarily suspend riders and drivers with Coronavirus: CNN

CNN reported that Uber Technologies is planning to temporarily suspend the accounts of riders and drivers who test positive for coronavirus

Representative Image Representative Image

Uber Technologies Inc is considering temporarily suspending the accounts of riders and drivers who have tested positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed to it, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

The ride-hailing company said on Saturday it would offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Number rises to 50 as new cases emerge from Bengaluru, Pune, Kerala

Also read: Coronavirus update: India suspends visas to nationals of France, Germany, Spain

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos