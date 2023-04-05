scorecardresearch
UK First Lady, Akshata Murty, sits with family as mother Sudha Murty receives Padma Bhushan, later moved to front row

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Bhushan to Sudha Murty for social work

Akshata Murty was seen sitting in the front row next to EAM S Jaishankar, along with other dignitaries at the majestic Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo via @adarshahgd on Twitter) Akshata Murty was seen sitting in the front row next to EAM S Jaishankar, along with other dignitaries at the majestic Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo via @adarshahgd on Twitter)

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty was conferred the Padma Bhushan award by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and those present at the awards ceremony in New Delhi included her daughter Akshata, who is married to the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sudha Murty's husband and Infosys founder, NR Narayana Murthy, son Rohan Murty, and her sister Dr Sunanda Kulkarni were also present at the ceremony. Narayana Murthy was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Moneycontrol reported that while Akshata Murty was sitting with her family, government officials later asked her to move to the front row and seated her beside the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar along with other dignitaries at the majestic Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, as per protocol. 

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Bhushan to Sudha Murty for social work. 

After receiving the Padma Bhushan, Sudha Murty said, “I owe this award to the people of India. I hope my recognition today inspires the younger generation to take up social welfare as a vocation. It is needed for the continuous development of our great nation. I always feel that generosity of a few is hope for a million.”

Murty was the chairperson of Infosys Foundation until December 2021.

Published on: Apr 05, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
