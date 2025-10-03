A fiery Reddit post by a returning non-resident Indian has triggered widespread discussion on the frustrations of navigating everyday life in India — from aggressive touts to broken promises by service providers.

The post recounts the user’s disillusionment after returning to India for a 3-4 month stay, 15 years after leaving as a teenager.

“The moment I walked out of Delhi airport, dozens of staff and porters swarmed me… Some even grabbed my luggage and demanded random amounts in dollars only,” the user wrote, adding that he ended up paying ₹200 to avoid confrontation. “Pollution? Unbearable. Traffic and infrastructure? Total nightmare.”

Beyond public spaces, the user detailed frustrations on the home front — from delayed internet installation to shoddy construction work at a newly built house. “Sure, problems exist in the West too, but at least you don’t waste so much energy on things that should be done right,” the post added.

The rant resonated with many Reddit users, sparking a fierce debate.

One user pushed back, noting their own relatively smooth experience: “Not sure where you moved in India, but I go to Mumbai and Pune, and usually, services are faster than this. My house in Mumbai is posher than the house in London.”

Another comment, laced with dark humor, read: “3-4 months is not enough. You need a year to get numb and forget virtues like professionalism and kindness in India… Each time I return from vacations in India, I isolate myself to forget habits I might have accidentally picked up.”

While some viewed the original post as overly harsh, others acknowledged the underlying systemic frustrations that even locals face — from service delays to bureaucratic inefficiencies.