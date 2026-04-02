Unbelievable! 40 litres of petrol in this country costs less than your morning kachori in India

A viral video has sent social media into a frenzy by highlighting just how cheap petrol can be in parts of the world compared with India. In the clip shared by user YasminvRoon, she fills her car’s tank with roughly 40 litres of petrol for just 75 cents — approximately ₹68 at current exchange rates — a cost that many Indians say is less than a plate of kachori or a cup of chai.

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Contrary to many reposts claiming the footage was from Venezuela, the viral video was actually shot in Libya — which, as of early 2026, ranks among the world’s cheapest countries for gasoline, thanks to heavy state subsidies and abundant domestic oil production.

In Libya, petrol is priced at around US $0.028 per litre — roughly ₹2-₹3 a litre — a tiny fraction of what consumers pay in India.

How does Libya compare with India?

Libya: US $0.028 per litre (₹2‑₹3) — meaning 40 litre costs around ₹80-₹120.

India: Retail petrol prices in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai sit above ₹100 per litre — so a 40 litre fill costs about ₹4,000 or more.

That difference — nearly 30-40 times cheaper in Libya — is what’s driving reactions across global and Indian audiences.

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In many Indian cities, a plate of kachori-sabzi or street-side breakfast costs between ₹40 and ₹80. For Indian motorists, the comparison is staggering. With petrol prices hovering around ₹94-₹100 per litre on average, filling a 40-litre tank can cost nearly ₹4,000 in India.

Global petrol price snapshot (2026)

Fuel prices vary wildly worldwide depending on local taxes, subsidies, crude production and exchange rates.

Approximate petrol prices per litre in select countries (2026):

Libya: US $0.028 (₹2‑₹3)

Iran: US $0.029 (₹2‑₹3)

Venezuela: US $0.035 (₹3‑₹4)

Kuwait: US $0.28 (₹24)

Saudi Arabia: US $0.62 (₹53)

Indonesia: US $0.60 (₹51)

Egypt: US $0.40 (₹34)

Malaysia: US $0.51 (₹43)

Higher‑priced markets: Many European countries and advanced economies report prices well above US $1.40 per litre (₹117+).

(Note: Figures reflect averages from international petrol price trackers as of 2026 and can fluctuate with exchange rates and global crude prices.)

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Why the huge gap?

In oil‑producing nations like Libya, Iran and Venezuela, governments heavily subsidise fuel to make it cheap for citizens, often selling petrol at a tiny fraction of international cost. In contrast, nations that import fuel — including India — levy substantial taxes and duties, maintaining prices above global averages despite fluctuations in crude costs.

While the viral video paints an extreme example, fuel prices reflect broader economic choices. In Libya, low petrol prices are possible because of direct government intervention and local oil wealth — something not available to oil‑importing countries that also use fuel taxes to fund public services.