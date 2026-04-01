The Government of India has mandated the sale of E20 ethanol-blended petrol with a minimum RRON 95 across all petrol pumps in the country from April 1, 2026.

In a notification dated February 17, 2026, the oil ministry said that "the central government hereby directs that oil companies shall sell ethanol-blended motor spirit (petrol) with a percentage of ethanol of upto 20% as per the Bureau of Indian Standards specifications and having a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95, in states and the Union Territories."

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The mandate comes at a time when the global oil and energy supply is facing uncertainty due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, driving Brent crude prices near $106 per barrel.

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E20 blended petrol to be available at petrol pumps from today: What we need to know

Why did the government introduce E20 blended petrol?

The move aims at reducing crude oil imports, lowering vehicular emissions, and supporting domestic farmers by increasing demand for crops like sugarcane and maize. It diverts surplus sugar and grains into fuel production, ensuring remuneration for farmers instead of foreign players.

Is my car E20-compatible?

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Most cars and two-wheelers launched in India since 2023 are E20-compatible and designed to handle higher ethanol content without major issues.

If your vehicle was built before 2023, the fuel efficiency may drop anywhere between 3 per cent and 7 per cent. Besides this, you could also face issues such as potential wear and tear of rubber hoses, as well as plastic parts in the fuel system.

Higher ethanol blends can also make starting the engine more difficult in cold weather.

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What precautions should I take?

If you own an older vehicle, you need to take the following precautions:

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Inspect rubber fuel lines and gaskets every 20,000-30,000 kms and replace them if they show signs of swelling.

Use a fuel-system cleaner or stabiliser every 1,000 km to prevent moisture buildup and corrosion.

Don't let E20 sit in your tank for months as it can separate into water and fuel, leading to engine misfires.

Look for an E20 sticker near your fuel cap or consult your owner's manual.

How does it help during the West Asia conflict?

India relies on imports for nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil, with over 50 per cent from West Asia. Ethanol blending acts as a "domestic oil field" as it directly substitutes imported fuel with home-grown energy.

Around 50 of India's crude imports pass via the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically critical waterway impacted by the conflict. Every litre of ethanol blended is one less litre of oil that must navigate this route.

By diversifying its fuel mix, New Delhi reduces the leverage held by Middle Eastern countries during geopolitical conflicts, allowing for greater strategic autonomy.

What is RON 95?

The Research Octane Number (RON) measures a fuel's resistance to knocking (uneven combustion that can damage engines) and ensures smooth performance despite the higher ethanol blend. Since pure ethanol has a naturally high octane rating of around 108 RON, blending helps achieve an overall 95 RON requirement more effectively.

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Are there any exemptions?

The government might grant temporary exemptions in special circumstances or for specific regions where logical constraints exist.