'Unemployment is stressful...': People of this nation rent office spaces and 'Pretend to Work' to hide joblessness

A growing trend in China has emerged as unemployed individuals seek solace in "pretend work" arrangements, renting office spaces and posing as bosses to escape the societal stigma of joblessness. According to a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP), for as little as 30 yuan (over 350 INR) per day, these services provide a temporary refuge for those reluctant to disclose their unemployment status to family members.

The report talked about, a viral video from northern China’s Hebei province showcased a workspace rental service offering a daily rate of 29.9 yuan, which includes access from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along with lunch. The promotion stated, “For 29.9 yuan per day, you can ‘work’ here from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with lunch included.”

Another service, charging 50 yuan (approximately US$7), allows individuals to sit in a leather chair and pose as a “boss” for photos intended to reassure family members. The owner of the unused office space explained the motivation behind the idea: “Many big companies are laying off workers. I had a spare office and thought this could give the unemployed a space to stay and connect.”

The "pretend to work" concept has garnered significant attention on mainland social media, with discussions amassing over 100 million views. Opinions are mixed; while some users support the idea as a way to alleviate the psychological burden of unemployment, others criticize it as a form of escapism that may hinder genuine job-seeking efforts.

Unemployment remains a pressing issue in China, particularly among the youth. In June 2023, the unemployment rate for individuals aged 16 to 24 reached a record high of 21.3 percent, prompting the government to pause the release of jobless data. Later, officials recalibrated unemployment statistics, excluding students, resulting in a reported drop to 16.1 percent by November 2023.

Personal stories of individuals hiding their jobless status are emerging across the nation. Jiawei, a former e-commerce worker from Hangzhou, shared his experience after losing his job and moving back in with his parents. “Unemployment is stressful, but I did not want to pass that negativity onto my family,” he stated, revealing that he maintained his old work routine to avoid raising suspicions.

Zhang Yong, a professor of social work at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, describes the trend of "pretending to work" as a response to societal pressures. “Society places a lot of pressure on people to succeed, and young adults sometimes set their job expectations too high. The sudden shock of losing a job can lead to depression,” he explained.