Unnao rape survivor critical; mother says BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar behind accident

The Unnao gang rape survivor is in critical condition after meeting with an accident on Sunday. The doctors attending on her said that she is on life support. The survivor's mother has demanded that she be taken to Delhi for treatment. The survivor along with her two aunts and a lawyer met with an accident on their way to meet a relative in Rae Bareli jail in a separate case.

The aunts did not survive the crash, while the survivor and the lawyer received serious injuries. They have been admitted to King's George Medical University in Lucknow, the police said. Prof Sandip Tiwari, HoD trauma surgery at the hospital said, "Both the lawyer and the woman are on ventilator support. The condition of Singh and the woman is critical. Both are under observation of medical team".

The mother of the survivor has said that the rape accused BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar is behind the accident. "Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar is behind this incident. He has been threatening us. Sengar is in jail but he has a mobile and is giving directions. It was not an accident but a conspiracy to eliminate all of us," she told reporters in Unnao on Monday.

The number plates of the truck that crashed with the car were allegedly painted in black. The police said at a press conference that the driver and the owner of the truck were arrested. The owner allegedly said that the number plates were defaced to prevent identification of the vehicle as he had defaulted on the payments of the vehicle loan.

Moreover, the security personnel assigned to the victim were not present with her. The gunner told NDTV that they were asked to stay back as there was no space in the car.

The Unnao gang rape case made headlines when the survivor attempted to set herself on fire on April 8, 2018 outside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence to draw attention to the case. The incident goes back to June 2017 when the minor girl was allegedly raped by MLA Sengar. After her attempt to immolate herself, her father was assaulted by Sengar's bother and accomplices in police custody.

