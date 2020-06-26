UP Board Result 2020 on June 27: Class 10, 12 result to be declared on India Today; here's how to check

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board Result 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12 tomorrow at 12 pm. The UP Board students can also access their results directly through India Today Education.

The UP board results will also be released at the official UP board websites. The UP result 2020 declaration date was announced by state Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. The Uttar Pradesh Class 10 as well as Class 12 results have been delayed due to coronavirus lockdown.

Here's how to check UP Board Results 2020 at India Today Education

Step 1: Visit India Today Education site

Step 2: Check UP Board Result 2020 link under Board Result 2020

Step 3: Select either 'Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 Examination Result 2020' or 'Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Examination Result 2020'

Step 4: After your selection, the result page will open. Key in your UP board roll number and click on submit

Step 5: UP Board Result 2020 for Class 10, Class 12 will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use

According to reports, almost 30 lakh students appeared for the UP board Class 10 exams whereas around 25 lakh students appeared for the UP board Class 12 exams.

Also read: UP board class 10, class 12 results to be out tomorrow at 12:30pm, here's how, where to check