UP board class 10, class 12 results to be out tomorrow at 12:30pm, here's how, where to check

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parsihad (UPMSP) will release the results of UP Board class 10 and UP Board class 12 examinations tomorrow at 12:30 pm. Students who have appeared for the UP board class 10 and class 12 exams can check their results on the official UP board website- upmsp.edu.in as well as upresults.nic.in. Apart from these websites, the candidates can also check their results on sites such as upmspresults.up.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Here's how to check UP Board results 2020

Step 1: Log into the official UP board website- upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'UP Board Result 2020 class 10' or the 'UP Board Result 2020 class 12' link

Step 3: Key in your details like exam roll number, exam centre. Click on the submit option

Step 4: Your result with subject wise score will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use

In case you are faced with internet connectivity issues or the site isn't functioning properly, you can also get your results via SMS. Class 10 students need to type 'UP10ROLLNUMBER' and send it to 56263 and class 12 students need to type 'UP12ROLLNUMBER' and send on the same number.

According to reports, almost 30 lakh students appeared for the UP board class 10 exams whereas around 26 lakh students took the UP board class 12 exams. The board exams were conducted from February 18 to March 6 across all districts but the evaluation process was stuck up due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Hence, the delay in releasing the UP Board results 2020.

A student needs to score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject in order to pass the exams, as per rules set by the UPMSP. Candidates who score less than 35 per cent will have to appear for compartment test.