UP CM Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht passes away

The UP CM's father was being treated at AIIMS, Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital on March 15. Yogi's father had complications in kidney and liver

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht passed away at 10.44 am today, State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi informed, while expressing deepest condolences.

The UP CM's father was being treated at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital on March 15. Yogi's father had complications in kidney and liver.

The hospital's Gastroenterology Department, headed by Dr Vineet Aahuja, was looking after him. Yogi's father used to live in Panchur village of Uttarakhand's Yamkeshwar area. He had retired as forest ranger from the state Forest Department in 1991.

