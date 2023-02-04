UP CM Yogi Adityanath on 'boycott' trend, says artists and sentiments of masses must be respected

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, exclusively spoke to India Today on Friday and shared his take on various issues, including the 'boycott' trend in Bollywood and the upcoming film city in the state. “The film city in Uttar Pradesh will be "world-class", said Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive conversation with Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India Today and Aaj Tak.

The chief minister said, "We are to unite, not divide, and film city in UP will bring everyone together,” while talking about the ongoing divide in Bollywood.

Sharing his views on the trend of cancel or boycott culture in Bollywood, the CM said that actors and artists must be respected, but it is also extremely important that the filmmakers should respect the sentiments of the masses.

When Rahul asked him about chief minister Yogi Adityanath's flagship film city project and its development, he said that he recently had a meeting with actors and directors in Mumbai for the same. "You will see a world-class film city in Uttar Pradesh," the chief minister said.

This statement came after weeks of CM Yogi Adityanath visiting Mumbai, where he held a meeting with Bollywood stars, including Suniel Shetty, Manoj Joshi, Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, Boney Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The meeting was held with the prospect of extending subsidies to filmmakers to come and shoot in UP’s film city.

Yogi Adityanath said during the meeting, "We have made two of your film fraternity members MP, and we know the issues you face and what needs to be done. Cinema plays a crucial role in uniting society and preserving the unity and sovereignty of the country.”

