Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to marry on Feb 6; check details here

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 6 at the Suryagarh Hotel in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. The couple’s family and close friends will be in attendance for the wedding. While Sidharth wants to keep it a very private affair, Kiara only invited some of her industry friends.

Among those invited for the big fat Indian wedding in Jaisalmer are 'Student of The Year' and 'Shershaah' producer Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, 'Fugly' producer Ashvini Yardi, 'Bhediya' actor Varun Dhawan, 'Kabir Singh' actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput.

The star guests will get a desert safari, traditional Rajasthani food stalls, wonderful Manganiyar folklore performance, spa vouchers apart from their stay in the luxury villa.

A source told India Today, “Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs.”

Meanwhile, the Sangeet and haldi ceremonies will take place on the same day. Their pre-wedding festivities might take place on February 4 and 5. The wedding will be followed by two receptions – first in Delhi and the second one in Mumbai.

Sidharth and Kiara have been dating each other ever since the shooting of 'Shershaah'. Kiara described her relationship with Sidharth as something "more than friends" on Koffee with Karan.

