UP: 'Drunk' Wedding guest mistaken for thief, brutally beaten in Deoria; Watch viral video

A shocking incident has come to light from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, where a man was brutally beaten up by a group of people after being mistaken for a thief at a wedding. The incident, captured on video, has sparked outrage and raised concerns about mob justice.

As the wedding procession neared a local marriage hall in Tarkulwa village, Deoria, after starting from Gorakhpur on Wednesday night, one guest lost his way.

The man, wandering alone, knocked on a house in the village. Mistaking him for a thief, the residents panicked and screamed, alerting others in the area.

The video shows the man, who was allegedly drunk, being dragged out of a room and assaulted by a group of individuals. Despite his pleas for mercy, the attackers continued to beat him mercilessly.

The villagers, believing the man to be a thief, caught him and began beating him. It was only later that they realized it was a case of mistaken identity. Before that, the wedding guest, who had gotten lost, was attacked with kicks and punches.

A video of the incident, shared by UttarPradesh.ORG News, showed the man being tied to an electric pole while the mob continued to strike him. Bystanders filmed the scene instead of intervening or understanding the situation.

The police were eventually alerted, and the man, who had sustained injuries, was treated for his wounds. His family arrived to take him home after the incident.

This is not the first instance of such an incident in Deoria. In September of this year, a couple was tied to a tree and beaten with a hot iron rod, again based on suspicions that they were thieves.

The attack was widely condemned, and the police took immediate action, registering a case against those involved in the assault. Five individuals, including the former village leader, were detained by the Surouli police for further investigation and legal action.