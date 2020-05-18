UP govt accepts Priyanka Gandhi's request to run 1,000 buses for migrants

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has agreed to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's proposal to deploy 1,000 buses for migrants.

CM Yogi Adityanath's approval comes after the Congress leader tweeted multiple videos of migrants stuck at Ghaziabad wanting to return home.

Awanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) writes to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accepting her proposal to deploy 1000 buses for migrants. Seeks details of 1000 buses & drivers without delay. pic.twitter.com/6PrtlMQtYb - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2020

Additional state chief secretary, Awanish Awasthi, in response to Priyanka Gandhi's proposal to CM Adityanath, wrote that the UP government has accepted her proposal and asked the Congress leader to submit details of 1,000 buses, their drivers and conductors so that they could serve the migrant workers. Congress replied that it would provide the details soon.

Priyanka Gandhi, in response to UP government approval, in a tweet, said, "Thank you for allowing us to run 1,000 buses at the expense of Congress, to help thousands of siblings travelling on foot in UP."

The Congress leader in an earlier tweet, said, "A crowd of migrant workers have assembled at the Ram Leela Maidan in Ghaziabad. The UP government cannot manage anything. If they would have made proper arrangements before a month, the migrants would not have had to face the hardship. Yesterday we proposed to deploy 1000 buses and brought them at the UP border. But we were not allowed. Neither the government is helping the migrants nor is it allowing others to help them."

Priyanka Gandhi, in another post, had appealed to CM Adityanath in a video message. She said, "Respected chief minister, I am requesting you, this is not the time for politics. Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of labourers and migrants are walking towards their homes without food or water and after fighting all troubles. Let us help them. Give permission to our buses."

In another tweet, she said, "Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of nation-builders workers and migrants are walking in the sun. Give permission Yogi Adityanath Ji. Let us help our brothers and sisters." She also put out a video of buses waiting at the Uttar Pradesh border.

Earlier, UP CM Adityanath, in response to the Congress leader's request, said that along with the details of buses, if a list of the migrant labourers is also provided, "we will definitely permit them (to come to Uttar Pradesh)."

He added, "We have already told them that the list should be provided to us, so that we are assured that all the migrants are from Uttar Pradesh and we can safely take them to their respective destinations. We would be happy to do so, but in the last three days, we have not got any list of the buses."

