UP Horror: 13-year-old girl’s scalp torn off after hair gets stuck in swing at Kannauj fair; Watch viral video here

A horrifying incident took place at a fair in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, where a 13-year-old girl's scalp was tragically ripped off after her hair got entangled in the rod of a swing.

The incident occurred on Monday when the girl was enjoying a ride on a swing at the fair. Her hair, unfortunately, got entangled in the rotating rod of the swing, leading to a horrific accident. The force of the spinning rod was so intense that it ripped off a significant portion of her scalp.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing that by the time the swing stopped, her entire scalp had been torn off, leaving her in critical condition.

The accident took place on Saturday evening at a fair in Madhonagar village, under Talgram police station in Kannauj. The victim, 13-year-old Anuradha Katheria, suffered severe head injuries and bled heavily before fainting.

Her family first rushed her to a private hospital in Gursahaiganj, but as her condition worsened, she was transferred to PGI in Lucknow for further treatment.

Every year, the Shri Shri 1008 Swami Nityananda Seva Samiti hosts a two-day fair in Madhonagar. The fair features puja ceremonies, processions, and various swing rides for visitors.

Safety experts emphasize that while fair rides can be thrilling, safety should always come first. They advise staying seated until the ride fully stops and ensuring that all safety restraints—like seat belts, harnesses, and lap bars—are properly secured before the ride begins to prevent accidents.

Experts also urge riders to avoid standing up, leaning out, or loosening restraints during a ride. Seat belts and lap bars protect against falls during sudden movements and sharp turns.

Before boarding, securing loose items like hair, hats, sunglasses, dupattas, sarees, phones, and jewelry is crucial. The sudden motions of the ride can cause these items to fall or get lost, and loose clothing or hair can become dangerously entangled, as tragically seen in the Kannauj incident.