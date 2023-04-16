Venkatesh Iyer hits maiden ton in IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians

Venkatesh Iyer struck a scintillating 51-ball 104 -- his maiden century in the Indian Premier League -- to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a commanding 185/6 against Mumbai Indians here on Sunday.

The 28-year-old India and KKR batting all-rounder Iyer fought a solitary battle with the bat against Mumbai Indians, recording his highest score in the IPL and this season among all batters, hitting an overall six fours and nine sixes to bring up the second century of this IPL edition from only 49 balls.

Iyer broke the record set by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook a few nights earlier for the fastest century this season, scoring 100 off 55 balls against KKR.

Although Iyer dominated the Mumbai Indians bowlers despite injuring his knee at the outset of his innings while attempting a ramp shot off Cameron Green, none of the KKR top-order batters could trouble the scorers.

The knock was indeed terrible as Iyer hobbled between the wickets to finish runs for KKR in his third IPL season, but the discomfort soon receded, allowing the left-handed batter to play naturally.

Iyer completed his maiden IPL century with five fours and nine sixes in an inning full of strokes struck all over the park.

While most KKR batters could not live long enough, Iyer did well to score massively in his 48-run second-wicket partnership with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8), 50-run fourth-wicket stand with Shardul Thakur (14) and 36-run fifth-wicket stand with Rinku Singh (18).

Cameron Green gave MI their first breakthrough in the second over, catching N Jagadeesan for a five-ball duck and rocking KKR early.

With Gurbaz struggling to get going, Iyer came in at No. 3 and batted quickly to provide KKR with early runs in the powerplay, blasting four sixes and two fours as the visitors reached 55/1 in six overs.

Gurbaz's stay came to an end in the seventh over, when Piyush Chawla was caught at short third man by Duan Jansen. If Iyer continued to assault the MI bowlers from one end, KKR continued to lose wickets on a regular basis from the other.

Nitish Rana (5) also had a forgettable batting performance, mistiming one too long on off Shokeen and walking away after having a few words with the spinner.

KKR's latest sensation Rinku fell for a run-a-ball 18 with two fours and all-rounder Andre Russell freed up his arms, scoring his first double-digit total after three games to finish on 21 not out from 11 balls (3x4s, 1x6s).

Earlier in the innings, MI handed a debut to Arjun Tendulkar who opened the attack and got the ball to swing back into the KKR right-handers Jagadesan and Gurbaz, sending down two largely impressive overs.

