Veteran actress Mala Sinha's Bandra bungalow sold, 22-storey building to be made on the land: Report

After a builder demolished her renowned home, veteran actress Mala Sinha is said to have moved to a flat in Bandra, Mumbai. According to a media report, a 22-storey building is being built on the yesteryear actress' land.

According to a report in ETimes, a builder named Varun Kothari brought down the bungalow in Bandra's Turner Road a few months back. Reportedly, a 22-storey tower called Palmera is now being built on the same land.

The report further stated that the construction work is going on in full swing, and the building is expected to be ready in the next three to four years. It also states that the Mala Sinha family will get two floors in the building.

The report also mentioned that the 86-year-old actress' daughter and former actress Pratibha Sinha regularly visit the construction site to 'monitor' the work.

Bollywood actor Mala Sinha made her debut in 1952 with the film Roshanara. After that, Sinha rose to fame with films like Pyaasa, Phir Subah Hogi, and Dhool Ka Phool, among various others. She was also part of other popular films like Bahurani, Jahan Ara, Gumrah, Himalay Ki God Mein, Anpadh, Geet, and Do Kaliyan, among various others.

She was last seen in the 1994 film Zid, and the veteran actor has also worked in several Bengali movies.