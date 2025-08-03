Veteran investor Motilal Oswal trades luxury for local, doubles down on 'swadeshi' lifestyle

Market veteran and Motilal Oswal Group co-founder, Motilal Oswal, has reaffirmed his commitment to swadeshi values, announcing a decisive lifestyle shift in favour of Indian-made products over foreign luxury goods.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Oswal shared a photo of his Mahindra SUV sating, “I’m fully Desi now—no more foreign luxuries! Proud to use mostly Indian products. As I mentioned earlier, my next favourite car Mahindra,” tagging Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.

I’m fully Desi now—no more foreign luxuries! Proud to use mostly Indian products. As I mentioned earlier, my next favourite car Mahindra. #VocalForLocal @anandmahindra @anishshah21 @MotilalOswalLtd pic.twitter.com/PcbWGC583R — Motilal Oswal (@MrMotilalOswal) August 2, 2025

The move is the latest in Oswal’s visible turn toward economic nationalism. Earlier, he had announced a similar decision when he shared a picture of his Tata Safari, declaring: “In my pursuit of minimalistic and simple living, I have turned Desi now. World-class Indian products are available now. Started with my Tata Safari, next would be Mahindra.”

Oswal’s public declaration aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing “Vocal for Local” campaign. In a recent rally in Varanas, the Prime Minister urged Indians to support indigenous products amidst increasing global economic uncertainty.

“There is an atmosphere of global instability. All countries are focusing on their individual interests. India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world, and that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned,” PM Modi stated.

As more business leaders like Oswal echo the call for economic self-reliance, the broader “Make in India” movement continues to gain both momentum and mainstream endorsement.