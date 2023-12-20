Video of two Delhi Metro passengers trading blows goes viral; 'send them to Olympics,' say netizens

Delhi Metro became a boxing ring for two passengers recently as they started punching each other non-stop after an argument, and a video of the same is now going viral on the internet. Several people on the internet compared the passengers with professional boxers after the video was widely circulated.

The video, which was posted on Saturday, December 16, has received mixed reactions from internet users; some slammed the two men for behaving this aggressively inside a metro, while others joked they should be part of the Olympics.

The shared video shows a close view of the area inside the Metro coach where these two guys fight aggressively and throw punches at each other while other passengers move to sides to avoid getting hit by these fighting men. However, the reason behind the fight was not identified.

Several users commented on the video, “Punches are so Professional.... It's Mohammad Ali vs George Chuvalo level of boxing,” wrote one of the internet users.

“Olympics main chale jao Kam se Kam desh ko Gold medal mil jayega thoda sirm kero,” wrote another user.

“Both are diamonds and both must be send to Olympics games,” added a third user. “Both are educated and live in the capital of Bharat," reads another comment.

“No one collected money from the audience, free entertainment :D,” wrote a fourth user.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reacted to the video and issued a statement in which it urged commuters to "conduct themselves responsibly" while travelling in the Delhi metro.

In addition, the statement also said that flying squads regularly monitor such behaviour and warned passengers of strict action taken against such unruly passengers.

This is not the first time something like this has happened in the Delhi metro. There are several instances in the past that show how passenger sometimes do not realise that their actions are not very appropriate for a public transport medium. There have been videos of several fights in the metro recently, leading to DMRC deploying a flying squad to keep everything in check.