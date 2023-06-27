Video of Zomato delivery agent eating dal chawal from a plastic bag goes viral; netizens say 'almost cried'

A video of a Zomato delivery agent eating food from a plastic bag went viral on social media on June 27 following which netizens expressed disappointment at the situation. The video, which was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, shows the agent wearing a Zomato t-shirt and carrying a company delivery bag.

The video, which has been viewed by millions, showed the delivery agent eating dal chawal from a plastic bag. He is standing alone near his motorcycle with a Zomato bag. He is gulping the food down as quickly as possible, seemingly to go about his duties faster.

"This season, take care of them too," read the caption of the post.

Many people have commented on the video, expressing their sadness and dissatisfaction at the agent's actions. “It's not vulnerability, it's the truth. He is a human too. Let the people know how they are fed by people who serve them food 24/7,” one Twitter user wrote. "Heartbreaking to see such videos," another Twitter user wrote. Another user commented, "Almost cried." "Hero he is ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ things we do for family and loved ones .... He is such superstar ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," another Twitter user tweeted. “I always make sure to offer a packet of biscuits / some fruit, / milk sharbat depending on what I have handy that time to any delivery guy who comes to deliver at my doorstep.. their smiles are priceless,” quipped a Twitter user.

This is not the first time that a Zomato delivery agent has been caught eating food. In 2019, a video of a Zomato delivery agent eating food from a customer's order went viral on social media. In that case, Zomato also took action against the agent and said that they were "committed to providing safe and hygienic food to their customers".

It is important to note that the authenticity of the video has not been verified.

