Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu shatters all records to become first team to post 500+ runs in List A cricket

Tamil Nadu has become the first team in men's List-A cricket history to record a score of 500 or more in a game. On Monday, November 21, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, they achieved the historic milestone during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Elite Group C game against Arunachal Pradesh.



Arunachal Pradesh won the toss and decided to bowl first in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and that state. The choice proved to be a terrible one for the team as the openers from Tamil Nadu, Narayan Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan, completely destroyed the bowling unit from Arunachal Pradesh.



The team's total of 506/2 is the highest ever recorded in the annals of men's List-A cricket. The previous record was 498/4, achieved by England earlier this year against the Netherlands.



Along the way, Jagadeesan passed Alex Brown of Surrey, who had scored 268 against Glamorgan in 2002 at the Oval, to become the batter with the highest individual score in List A cricket. He finished his double century in 114 balls, matching Travis Head's record for the fastest List A double-hundred.



The opening partnership between Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan, which totaled 416 runs in just 38.3 overs, is the largest in List A cricket history.



Jagadeesan, 26, played a historic knock in the match, scoring 277 runs off 141 balls, including 25 fours and 15 sixes. Sudharsan scored 154 runs off just 102 balls, including 19 fours and 2 sixes, before being dismissed.