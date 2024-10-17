Viral Video: Ghaziabad househelp caught adulterating food with urine, arrested

A disturbing incident has emerged from a residential society in Ghaziabad, where a maid was arrested for allegedly mixing urine into dough intended for making rotis. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Reena, had been employed by the family of a local businessman for the past eight years.

The discovery came to light when a businessman, concerned about his family's unexplained health problems, decided to install a surveillance camera in the kitchen. The footage captured the maid, identified as Reena from Shanti Nagar, urinating into cooking pots and using the tainted water to prepare meals.

She was reportedly caught on camera contaminating her employer's food with urine. The unsettling revelation emerged after the businessman, worried about his family's deteriorating health, opted for hidden surveillance in the kitchen.

The family had been suffering from unexplained liver issues for several days, and despite seeking medical assistance, their condition did not improve. This prompted the businessman to dig deeper into the matter.

The recorded footage, taken on Monday, showed the maid from Shanti Nagar urinating into cooking vessels and subsequently using the contaminated water to prepare the family's meals.

Based on this incriminating evidence, the Gautam family filed a complaint with the authorities, which led to Reena's subsequent arrest. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Lipi Nagaich of Wave City reported that during initial questioning, the maid denied the allegations.

However, when confronted with the footage, she admitted to the act of adulteration, citing her actions were driven by a desire for revenge following frequent reprimands from her employer over minor errors.

Reena has been charged under Section 272 of the Indian Penal Code for the adulteration of food or drink, a serious offence that carries the potential to endanger public health.