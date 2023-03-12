Viral video of worm raining in China leaves netizens in disbelief

In a bizarre incident, a video that has gone viral on social media showed people witnessing a rainfall of worms in China.



In the viral video, people can be seen covering themselves with umbrellas as the Chinese province Liaoning saw the showering of small worms. The worms were dropping onto the cars of the people.



The reason behind this unusual type of downpour is yet to be ascertained. Netizens have explained the science behind it while few have claimed it is fake.

🛑 Citizens of the Chinese 🇨🇳 province of Liaoning were told to find shelter 🏘️ after it looked like it started to rain #Worms‼️



🐛 🪱 👀 😱 🤯 😬 🤮 pic.twitter.com/Ggxaazcwog March 12, 2023



Few have speculated it as Animal rain. In the past, similar incidents of strange objects falling from the sky have been reported, such as fish and frogs raining down from the sky. These occurrences are often associated with tornadoes or strong storms, which can suck up objects from the ground and carry them into the atmosphere before dropping them back down to the ground.



Another theory holds that worms are poplar flowers, a tulip tree with blooms that resemble the squirmy critters.



The incident in Beijing has undoubtedly piqued the interest of social media users, with many expressing their surprise and fascination at the bizarre occurrence.



Meanwhile, Shen Shiwei, a Chinese journalist, has claimed that the video is a hoax and that there has been no recent rainfall in Beijing. “I’m in Beijing and this video is fake. Beijing hasn’t got rainfall these days," Shiwei tweeted.

Also Read: ‘Stop sensationalizing’: Serial entrepreneur Ganesh Krishnan on SVB crisis affecting Indian startups