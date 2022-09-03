Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma buy 8-acre land in Alibaug; check price and other details

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have bought an eight-acre land at Alibaug, a coastal town situated in the south of Mumbai.

The power couple jointly bought the property in two separate deals, reported Economic Times. It also revealed that the land parcels - 2.54 acres and 4.91 acres - cost them around Rs 19.24 crore.

Interestingly, Alibaug is also famous among Mumbai’s rich as a beachfront destination and has emerged as the new hotspot for celebrities and high-profile personalities including industrialists, Bollywood actors, and cricketers.

Both Virat and Anushka paid Rs 1.15 core in stamp duty for the conclusion of the deal, which was registered on Thursday, claimed the news agency quoting the accessed documents. The deal was documented on August 30.

Vikas Kohli, Virat’s brother concluded the deal for the land in Alibaug’s Zirad village on behalf of the power couple. Virat and Anushka bought the land parcel from Sameera Habitats, a real estate developer, and are planning to build a farmhouse on the plot.

According to the reports, the couple had visited and inspected the place around six months ago, but due to the packed schedule, Virat couldn’t come to lock the deal. Currently, Virat Kohli is in Dubai for the Asia Cup cricket tournament.

Ravi Shastri, former cricketer, national coach and commentator, had also built a house in Alibaug about a decade ago.

Homebuyers in India, in recent times, have flocked to the luxury homes market as the sales of luxury homes, residential units priced over Rs 1.5 crore, have surged significantly since pre-pandemic days, revealed data from market analysts Anarock Property Consultants.

The Mumbai Metro Region (MMR) reported the highest number of luxury home sales - over 13,670 units sold in H1 2022, followed by NCR (National Capital Region) with 4,160 units. In overall sales, MMR’s luxury housing sales share increased from 13 per cent in 2019 to 25 per cent in H1 2022, while in NCR, the share of luxury units rose to 12 per cent from 4 per cent in the same period.

During the first six months of the year, January-June 2022, some 25,680 luxury units were sold compared to 17,740 in the full year of 2019. For perspective, in 2021, while luxury home sales surged post the second COVID wave, they remained at 21,700 - 18.3 per cent lower than the first half of 2022.

“Indian luxury housing has performed remarkably well post the pandemic, with overall sales rising steeply across the top 7 cities. Latest ANAROCK Research data finds that of approx. 1.84 lakh units were sold in these cities in H1 2022, about 14 per cent were in luxury homes. Contrastingly, of 2.61 lakh units sold in the whole of 2019, just 7 per cent were in the luxury category,” analysts at Anarock noted.