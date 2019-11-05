Virat Kohli pens letter to 15-year-old self; asks him to savour his paranthas

Indian skipper, Virat Kohli who turned 31 today, has penned a heartwarming letter to his 15-year-old self, Chiku. He notes all the important lessons he learnt through his life's challenges, success, failures, and disappointments.

He writes how dreaming big makes all the difference and how success and failure go hand in hand.

The 31-year-old's letter opens by convincing his younger self that he won't answer all his questions, "because not knowing what's in store makes every surprise sweet, every challenge thrilling, and every disappointment an opportunity to learn".

He told his younger self that he might not realise it today but it's more about the journey than the destination. "And the journey is SUPER!'' he said.

He also shared some valuable pieces of advice on family values, unconditional love, things that are not to be taken for granted and learning from failures.

"You will fail. Everyone does. Just promise yourself that you will never forget to rise. And if at first, you don't, try again," he said.

In his letter, Kohli tells his younger self to tell his father frequently that he loves him. ''I know you are thinking about those shoes dad did not gift you today. They mean nothing when compared to the hug he gave you this morning or the joke he cracked about your height. Cherish this.

I know he can seem strict at times. But that's because he wants the best for you. You feel that our parents don't understand us sometimes, but remember this-only our family loves us unconditionally. Love them back, respect them and spend all the time you can, with them. Tell Dad you love him. A lot. Tell him today. Tell him tomorrow. Tell him more often," he stated.

My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. #NoteToSelf pic.twitter.com/qwoEiknBvA Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019

He also urged his 15-year-old self to savour all the paranthas he gets. "They'll become quite a luxury in years to come," he said.