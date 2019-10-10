Vistara festive sale: Airline offers domestic flight tickets starting Rs 1,199

Vistara festive sale: Vistara has announced a 48-hour festive season sale starting today, October 10. During the sale period, Vistara is offering discounted fares for all three travel classes. Economy Class fare starts at Rs 1,199, Premium Economy starts at Rs 2,699 and Business Class starts at Rs 6,999.

"We don't have sales too often, and this sale is our way of celebrating the festive season and our rapidly growing network with our customers," Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara said.

Flyers can book tickets on Vistara's official website airvistara.com. Booking period for the sale started midnight, October 10 and would last till 11:59 pm, October 11. Tickets can be purchased for travel period between October 10, 2019, to March 28, 2020.

Passengers can book flight tickets for destinations like Udaipur, Jodhpur, Indore, and Patna.

