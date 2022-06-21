Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX lands in Delhi 

Akasa Air, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, welcomed the arrival of the first 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport today. Delivery of the first aircraft brings the Jhunjhunwala-backed airline closer to obtaining an air operator’s permit (AOP). AOP is a compulsory requirement for an airline before launching commercial operations, as per an official release.

“The arrival of our first aircraft is a very happy moment for all of us and marks an important milestone, bringing us closer to our vision of building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline,” Founder, CEO, and MD of Akasa Air Vinay Dube said on receiving the new aircraft.

Boeing India president Sahil Gupte said, “India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and offers enormous growth and productivity opportunities for the aviation industry. We are excited that the advanced 737 MAX will help Akasa Air drive efficiencies in business and operations while providing its customers with a superior flying experience.”

The airline took delivery of its first 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing last week in Seattle, US. This was the first of the 72 aircraft that the company will take under its wing. Initial delivery comprising 18 aircraft is expected to materialise by March 2023 whereas the remaining 54 will be delivered over four years.

Backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, aviation experts Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, Akasa Air plans to offer commercial flights from the summer of 2022 to support growing air travel demand across India.