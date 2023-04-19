‘Want ChatGPT to write my day for me’: Amitabh Bachchan wishes to use AI chatbot for his blog

Despite his busy schedule and other professional commitments, Amitabh Bachchan has enough discipline to update his blog regularly. He is known for penning down and sharing his thoughts through his daily blog.

Even though he is mainly stuck with his hectic schedule, he still makes it a point to pen down his thoughts.

Recently, in his blog, the famous actor shared that he spent his lazy day without any agenda or issues to ponder. He also shared his views on American artificial intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI's chatbot GhatGPT, the latest AI tool making round on the internet.

The actor shared how he wishes to join the bandwagon soon and use ChatGPT to write his blog on Tumblr. One of the pieces from the blog reads, “AI .. commandeth the World and as does the ChatGPT app ., that, as we all know, is the instrument that shall eradicate human soon enough wanted ChatGPT to write my DAY for me but then that would be without heart and soul but some day I shall make an effort ..for .. an effort has been made by Ef Bushra on imagery, feeding the app., and getting results (sic).”

ChatGPT is surprising people around the globe with its capabilities; from answering every question an individual can have to solving some of the most challenging exams, ChatGPT has left the world wondering what is next. And now even the ‘Sadi Ke Mahanayak’ wants to experience the expertise of this AI.

Some days ago, Big B injured himself while shooting for Project K with Prabhas. He shared his painful experience on his blog and wrote, “And it needs to be told, not be held. In Hyderabad, at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage, cancelled the shoot, did a Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home (sic)."

